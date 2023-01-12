Drinks | With a couple of inventive tricks, ordinary drinks rise to a new level – the Drinkmaster tells what the trends of 2023 are

We tested a decorative spoon that is spreading on social media, which takes gin and tonic to a whole new level. Bartender Greta Grönholm believes that gin’s popularity will remain unchanged this year as well.

Social media images of beautifully decorated drinks arouse admiration in followers. A lemon wedge, traditionally used for decoration, brightens up the appearance of the drink, but other techniques can also be used.

Decorating drinkie cookies doesn’t have to be difficult. In addition to wonderfully decorated drinks, Tiktok and Instagram also offer ideas for decorating.

HS tried one of the decorations circulating on the photo service Instagram. The decoration in question will delight Takuu’s guests and create the final touch to the winter setting.

The atmosphere of the winter forest in a glass

A sprig of rosemary frozen at the bottom of the glass gives the drink a new look.

You will need:

sprig of rosemary

water

gin

Tonic water

a wine glass

Here’s how to make a drink decoration:

Pour a little water into the wine glass. Place the rosemary sprig upside down in a glass and put it in the freezer until the water has frozen. The rosemary sprig freezes to the bottom of the glass and the surface of the glass becomes cold frosty.

Take a glass from the freezer, pour Tonic water and gin over a sprig of rosemary. Ready!

The rosemary ice cube comes off the bottom of the glass quite quickly after the glass is taken from the freezer to room temperature. Therefore, the drink should be served immediately after adding the Tonic water and gin.

The drink can also be made non-alcoholic by using non-alcoholic gin. The trick can also be applied to drinks other than drinks: even ordinary mineral water turns into a wonderful drink when it is served from a glass decorated with a sprig of rosemary.

This is how you make a traditional gin and tonic 5 cl of gin

10–20 cl of Tonic water

freeze

decorations Gintonic is traditionally made in a tall so-called highball glass. However, almost anything can be used as glass. The most spectacular gin and tonics are made in large red wine glasses. Fill the glass with ice. Pour gin over ice and then tonic water to taste. Garnish the drink. Recipe for traditional gin and tonic: Riku Jokinen

Bartender Greta Grönholm believes that gin’s popularity will remain unchanged this year as well. He names drinks containing gin as one of this year’s drink trends.

In addition to gin drinks, Grönholm also believes that the popularity of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks will continue and grow stronger.

People don’t primarily want to get drunk, but to drink good-tasting drinks, Grönholm states.

He guess the popularity of gin is explained by the variety of gin flavors. Everyone has a chance to find their favorite.

“The flavors of the basic raw materials of gin remain mostly unchanged, but when new flavors are developed, the basic version gets a new edge.”

You can taste strawberry, lemon and coriander in gin. The familiar rosette from wines is also available in a gin version.

If you think about it like Grönholm, rose is especially a thing for summer. He prefers seasonal thinking, where each season has its own flavors.

Thus, in winter, his favorites are strongly spicy flavors such as cardamom, cinnamon and ginger. He is attracted to herbs in winter by traditional rosemary.

In addition to their wide range of flavors, gins are suitable for many different drinks than the usual gin and tonic.

What also makes gin a particularly good drink ingredient is its availability in non-alcoholic form.

No alcohol or moderate alcohol consumption has been trendy for several years. According to Grönholm, the amount of gin in drinks can be easily adjusted without the drink losing its taste.

“Gin is so strong, you can use less than four cents or more. You get a lot of flavor for even two cents. This way you can make lower-alcohol drinks”, Grönholm advises.

Grönholm come up with an easy-to-make heart winter drink for HS:

A variation of the traditional gin and tonic You will need: gin

blood grapefruit juice

Russian soda

freeze

garnish with orange and cinnamon This is how the drink is prepared: Put ice in a glass, pour gin, blood grapefruit juice and Russian soda over the ice. Decorate the drink with an orange block and a cinnamon stick.

What any gin goes well with the Russian drink, Grönholm advises. He encourages you to flavor homemade drinks boldly and creatively.

“When making gintonics, the sky’s the limit, you can use exactly the flavors you like.”

Grönholm also notes that you can add a splash of mulled wine to the gin and tonic drink to add spiciness. So if you have any mulled wine left over from Christmas, you can easily use it for this drink.

