Violence in the family, the stepfather had tried to buy the boy’s silence by promising him sweets and gifts

Beaten to death at the age of six, for drinking water without his stepfather’s permission. So he had it hit with a flurry of punches on the belly, so hard that his intestines exploded.



The story dates back to January 2022in Turin, but the condemnation for man: 10 years in prison for attempted murder. The 26-year-old, of Moroccan origin, had been arrested after the investigations and wiretaps had clarified that it was he who reduced the son of his Italian partner to death.

Also in hospital, where the child had been taken and subjected to emergency surgery, the stepfather had tried to buy the latter’s silence by promising him sweets and gifts, but the abuse was too severe and repeated. Intimidated by man, even the mom of the child he had first tried to convince him to tell a lie: “We’ll buy you games, play, whatever you want. You can go to the rides, otherwise they’ll take you away and you’ll never see us again”. The arrest of the companion, however, had also resulted the woman to also tell the ill-treatment suffered for some time.

READ ALSO: Child pornography in Turin, 33 year old arrested. Archive of over 80 thousand hard photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

