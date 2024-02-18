Sunday, February 18, 2024
Drinks | The “Finnish people of centuries” probably knew it: Coffee should be drunk from a saucer after all

February 18, 2024
in World Europe
Coffee should be drunk from a saucer, says a coffee expert – and it really tastes better that way.

Do you remember? the old-time way of drinking coffee, where hot coffee was poured onto a cup or saucer – and it was even enjoyed with a piece of sugar in the mouth.

That fashion was in power for a long time.

Food historian, university lecturer in history at the University of Oulu Ritva Kylli thinks that coffee started to be snatched from the plate from the second half of the 19th century, at the same time when coffee became common among ordinary people.

