There are four drinks that can reduce arterial pressure, the portal lists them. Express.

As specified, those suffering from high blood pressure should drink beet juice: it copes with the problem in a few hours. It is best to use raw beet juice.

Tomato juice will also help reduce blood pressure and normalize cholesterol levels. When consumed regularly, it can improve heart and vascular health and reduce the risk of disease.

Kombucha infusion and hibiscus red tea can also help lower blood pressure.

Earlier in January, scientists said that ginger tea would help reduce the risk of cancer and prolong life. The root of the plant is said to contain a substance called gingerol, which has anti-cancer properties. Also, this substance promotes longevity, as it fights against the “cellular stress” that provokes aging.

In addition, the plant helps to control high blood pressure thanks to its salicylate, as well as keep teeth healthy and protect the oral cavity from bacteria.