Saturday, July 13, 2024
Drinks | Strawberry soft drink is perfect for a hot summer day

July 13, 2024
July 13, 2024
in World Europe
Drinks | Strawberry soft drink is perfect for a hot summer day
A slushy strawberry drink is perfect for a hot summer day.

Strawberry hilejuoma is easily made from strawberries and lemon juice. Thyme adds a good flavor.

After pureeing, sweet sparkling wine, with or without alcohol, is added to the strawberry slush. If desired, the drinks can be decorated with strips of lemon peel and sprigs of thyme.

The perfect summer day drink is ready.

Strawberry slush

4 servings

preparation time: 10 min + 2 h freezing

4 dl chopped strawberries

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 sprigs of thyme

3 dl moscato sparkling wine (sweet) or non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Ornamentation

strips of lemon peel

4 sprigs of thyme

  1. Peel and chop the strawberries. Put them in the freezer for about 2 hours.

  2. Wash the lemon and take strips of peel from it for decoration.

  3. Put the fluffy strawberries and lemon juice in a blender. Grate the thyme leaves. Puree until smooth.

  4. Pour the strawberry slush into the glasses and fill the glasses with sparkling wine. Garnish with strips of lemon peel and sprigs of thyme.

Recipe: Raisa Laine / Gloria’s Food & Wine

