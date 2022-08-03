A team of researchers fromKing’s College London Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) has developed an app that helps reduce the consumption of alcoholbaptized with the name Drinks: Ration. Tested on UK war veterans, the app has been a great success.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal JMIR mHealth and uHealth.

Drinks: Ration: this is how it works

The Drinks: Ration app that promises to help reduce alcohol consumption by 28 days was tested on a sample of more than 120 UK veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust. After using the Drinks: Ration app, veterans consumed 28 fewer units of alcohol (around 9 pints of UK standard beer) in a week than a control group that only received advice from the government on drinking. alcohol, which consumed 10.5 fewer units of alcohol.

The app, developed by researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, coordinated by Dr. Daniel Leightley and supported by the Lancaster University and the National Veterans Mental Health Charity Combat Stress, was designed to help people track their alcohol consumption.

Previous studies have shown that alcohol abuse is greater in the British military than in the general population and that alcohol abuse persists after an individual has left the service, particularly for those seeking help for a medical condition. mental health. At the moment, in the United Kingdom there is no app designed to support the British military community in managing the amount of alcohol they drink.

The Drinks: Ration app targets individual users’ motivations to drink and promotes positive changes in behavior using personalized messages and data-driven infographics. The app was also developed to address the short-term impacts of alcohol, such as the impact on relationships or finance, and to deliver daily personalized messages. Most of the volunteers who were recruited to be able to experience Drinks: Ration were precepted by Combat Stress and presented a probable depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Following this successful experiment, the UK Ministry of Defense, led by surgeon commander Kate King, will test the Drinks: Ration app to evaluate its use and benefit for the service community. The process is expected to begin later this year.

“Our testing has shown that the Drinks: Ration app has been effective in reducing alcohol abuse in veterans seeking help in the medium term. This could make it a valuable tool for the military community waiting for care and support. This digital intervention could provide a new low-cost alternative to seeking conventional help and be as effective as face-to-face interventions. I am delighted that the UK Ministry of Defense will undertake a trial of the app with the community serving, ”said Dr. Daniel Leightleylead researcher at theIoPPN, King’s College from London.

"Our research shows that the Drinks: Ration app has helped veterans make positive changes in their drinking patterns. We look forward to this app being rolled out more widely to support the ceteran community, "the Professor noted Dominic Murphyhead of research at Combat Fatica.

“We know from our research that veterans with mental health problems often have heavy drinking concurrently, but this group may have a hard time accessing the support they need. This study highlighted the positive benefits of providing digital support and how this could help reduce alcohol consumption in veterans with concomitant problems, ”explained Dr. Laura GoodwinSenior Lecturer in Mental Health, Lancaster University.

King’s IoPPN team has developed an effective short-term tool to reduce harmful alcohol use in the military community and to support veterans’ long-term positive mental health. It is important to note that not all veterans who have problems with alcohol or mental health problems will seek help, and it is equally important to continue to find ways to reach those who could benefit from these types of interventions. this is an effective, low-cost tool to support veterans, and we can’t wait to see its further possibilities develop, “said Tom McBarnetCEO, Forces in Mind Trust.