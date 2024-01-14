Drinks | Great cocoa tames the craving for a laskias bun

We put together three wonderful cocoa recipes that will warm you up in the freezing weather of mid-winter.

Warm cocoa on a cold winter day tastes wonderful, period.

You can pack the cocoa into the pulkkamaki when you heat the thermos for the drink and pack the whipped cream separately.

On the other hand, savoring cocoa in peace in the corner of the sofa sounds enjoyable too.

We collected three different cocoa recipes, from which you can choose the one that tickles you the most.

Shrovetide is still to come, but this white chocolate-cardamom cocoa is an excellent response to seasonal bun cravings. The drink combines the taste of bitter almonds with whipped cream and roasted almond chips.

When if you want additional spice to your chocolate drink, you should try adding vanilla, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. If you want, you can flavor the drink with maple syrup.

For cocoa orange is also a suitable excellent flavor pair. In this recipe, the orange syrup is cooked yourself – don't worry, it's easy – and the cocoa is then flavored with the syrup.