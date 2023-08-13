The drama of Ashley Summers, 35-year-old mother who died after drinking four bottles of water in 20 minutes

A water intoxication this is the cause that led to the sudden death of a young mother called Ashley Summers. The doctor, family members and everyone were shocked and amazed by what happened to this woman, who only followed some advice from the experts.

During the summer, the news and even many doctors talk about drinking much waterbecause due to the excessive heat it is the only solution to be able to maintain the body hydrated.

However, Ashley has exaggerated and this of course led to his death. Doctors say this condition is very rare and unusual, you don’t hear about it often.

Facts started at the beginning of July. The woman was with her husband and her two daughters at the Lake Freemanin the state of Arizona. They were supposed to spend two days together, in the name of relaxation and light-heartedness.

But it was precisely in those hours that the unthinkable happened. Ashley is not sure why, but she has been drinking four bottles of water in about 20 minutes.

A few hours later he started feeling sick, he had severe headache and dizziness. Once back in the room ha passed out and her husband, worried, immediately asked for the intervention of the doctors, to try to help her.

The death of Ashley Summers after the sudden illness

Doctors ordered her timely admission to IU Health Arnell Hospital. Unfortunately since that day it hasn’t never regained consciousness and shortly afterwards he breathed his last. The doctors’ attempts were useless.

The cause behind the demise of this young mom is water intoxicationwhich the doctors communicated to his family members, again shocked. One of the doctors who treated her, Blake Froberg about the incident he said: