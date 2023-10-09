Drinks company Nolet wants to acquire distiller Lucas Bols. Nolet has made a takeover offer of approximately 270 million euros, the companies announced on Monday announced in a joint press release. The two beverage companies have reached a conditional agreement on the offer. Nolet’s public offer amounts to 18 euros per share, which amounts to a total offer of 269.5 million.

Distiller Nolet was already a shareholder in Lucas Bols: it currently owns approximately 30 percent of the company. Lucas Bols will remain based in Amsterdam after the planned takeover. The company will retain its own name, leadership and distribution strategy.

Nolet, based in Schiedam, is the company behind brands such as Ketel 1 jenever and the liqueur Proosje van Schiedam. Lucas Bols, from Amsterdam, is known for drinks such as Passoã, Goldstrike and Pisang Ambon. The companies “see a unique opportunity to bring two world-leading spirits and cocktail companies with valuable heritage under the Dutch flag,” they write in the press release.