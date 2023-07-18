He could no longer lead a normal life, Jonathan Plummer was always thirsty. After two years, a terrible diagnosis came

The protagonist of this story is a 41-year-old English man called Jonathan Plummer. He wanted to tell what happened to him, because he completely turned his life upside down and because he could be of help to other people.

For two long years, Jonathan Plummer accused a constant thirsteven getting to drink 10 liters of water per day. Given his shape and weight, doctors assumed he had diabetes. However, tests have never confirmed the hypothesis.

I was always thirsty, I drank and it didn’t stop. It wasn’t an easy time, I also lost several days of work. I was always tired and weak. Nobody understood what was happening to me.

Over the two years, Jonathan underwent all sorts of checkups, until, after an eye exam, he arrived the unexpected diagnosis. The doctors realized there was something off about the results and so they ordered him an MRI. Plummer had one large brain mass:

The cause was a brain tumor, who would have guessed. I was devastated, the doctors noticed the anomaly thanks to an eye examination. I couldn’t be operated on, so I had to go through 30 cycles of radiotherapy and steroid therapy.

Thanks to the treatments, the man was able to defeat the monster and recover his life. He’ll have to take drugs forever, but he’s alive and there’s nothing that matters more. He has shared his story about him with the whole world, to warn as many people as possible and has taken part in events to raise funds for the cancer research.

Brain cancer, unfortunately, can affect people of all ages and is not always found in time and can be defeated. Today Jonathan feels like a miracle worker and he wants to do everything in his power to help others.