Among the many studies done around the world that seek to explain why some people are infected with SARS-Cov-2 and others are not, one is receiving the most attention. This is an analysis carried out on a group of patients admitted to a Chinese hospital and which seems to have found the explanation for believing that wine helps the immune system to defeat the infection.

Conducted at the Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China, the study showed that those who regularly drink red wine are 17% less likely to contract the virus. If the option is white wine or champagne, the number is 8%. It is also worth noting that ‘regularly’ corresponds to about five glasses a week.

But the main reason for this is not exactly the degree of alcohol present in the drink – and that explains why beer, also very popular around the world, does not have the same effect.

The big difference is certain particles that wine – or grapes – have: called polyphenols, they are antioxidants and have a protective role in a series of diseases, both of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

What happens is that these particles, when adhering to human cells, act as a kind of barrier, helping the body to defend itself. They are compounds that are not found in beer – and this flaw is what may explain the difference between the two, report those responsible for the study, which evaluated the results in about 500,000 patients of different ages.

