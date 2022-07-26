26 July 2022 12:41
Is it possible to drink water while eating? This question is asked especially by parents of children, many of whom are
They themselves learned from their parents that you should not drink water until you have finished eating a meal.
The reason behind this advice is that fluids ingested while eating dilute stomach acids, which hinders digestion. Is this true?
“Indeed, there is some truth in that,” says Jonas Georg Fischler, head of the Federal Authority of German Dietitians. “If you drink a lot during a meal, it actually dilutes stomach acids.”
In spite of this, it is not recommended not to drink at all while eating. With regard to stomach acids: the body produces about four liters of them per day. It breaks down food into individual compounds for further processing. It also kills most germs that are digested with food, which saliva in the mouth has not killed.
There is no harm in drinking water while eating, says Rita Rausch, a food and nutrition expert at the Consumer Advice Center in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
“A glass of water during a meal does no harm – on the contrary, it is beneficial,” Rauch explained, as it helps move the food that has been chewed and mixed in the mouth with saliva to the stomach, and from there to the intestines.
But she expressed her understanding of the rule followed at mealtime in some families, which requires eating food first and then drinking water afterwards.
“It is often appropriate when children do not have much fun while eating,” she said, noting that parents worry that drinking water will distract children from eating, causing the child to not eat as much food and not get enough nutrition.
She added, “There can be a compromise in such cases,” which is to allow the child to drink something while eating, but only one cup, to be divided over the course of the meal.
Fischler explained that it is not harmful for children to drink a drink during meals, so what is the best drink to drink?
And he replies that it’s water, so they can actually taste the food,” adding that it doesn’t matter whether it’s tap water or bottled water, sparkling or non-sparkling.
He added that although many adults drink with meals, “it does change the taste of food.”
The same goes for soda, soft drinks and fruit juices, says Rauch. For those who don’t want to drink a glass of water during meals, Rausch suggests a cup of unsweetened fruit tea as an alternative.
Fischler noted that a glass of water before a meal could also be a good idea, “especially for those who have to monitor their weight or are on a diet.”
He explained that water expands the stomach, creating a sense of average fullness that limits appetite, and makes it more likely to eat less food…although there is no scientific evidence that drinking water reduces food intake.
Whether drinking water before, during or after a meal, Fischler advises that “it is better to have lukewarm water” since water at a temperature of 36 degrees stimulates metabolism and thus digestion. This is especially useful if you eat a large meal.
Another thing that helps with digestion, at least for adults, is “drinking coffee after eating,” according to Fischler, noting that the components of coffee, which have a bitter taste, help stimulate digestion, not to mention that the strong coffee dose after a meal It is a wonderful thing for many.
It is pointed out that water is not only important for digestion of course, but also for general health. “People in general don’t drink enough fluids,” Fischler added. “Adults should drink 2.5 liters per day. However, you should not drink all the water at once, as the body can absorb a limited amount efficiently at one time,” he added.
According to Fischler, drinking a glass of water every hour is ideal.
And children need to get smaller amounts. The German Nutrition Association recommends that children between the ages of 4 and 7 get 930 milliliters of water per day.
It is noted that drinking fluids is essential because we lose about 2.5 liters of water per day, through sweat for example, even without doing strenuous physical activity. If this loss is not compensated for through drinking, our body will not be able to optimally supply itself with oxygen and nutrients.
Fischler warned that “this may manifest, for example, in the form of difficulty concentrating, headache and fatigue.” If a person does not drink any fluids for seven days, he will die of thirst.
