Drinking water has returned to the taps of the Alicante municipalities of Benitatxell and Teulada, which for more than a month have had to distribute bottled water due to restrictions caused by the drought. According to municipal sources in Benitatxell, the General Directorate of Public Health has informed them that the latest analyses carried out have revealed a decrease in the salinity of the aquifers used by the Teulada-El Poble Nou de Benitatxell Water Consortium and, therefore, the suitability of the water distributed is confirmed. This means that the distribution of bottles that both municipalities have been forced to do since the beginning of August has come to an end.

The lack of rainfall increased the salinity levels of the drinking water network that supplies both towns on the northern coast of Alicante and forced the conventional supply to be declared unfit. First it was Teulada’s turn (12,515 inhabitants), on August 2. Its municipal government team, headed by Raül Llobell (PP), initially rejected the distribution of water in bottles among citizens, although it finally agreed to take this measure. A week later, on the 9th, Benitatxell (4,858 inhabitants) received the notification from Public Health declaring the water unfit for consumption. In his case, the mayor, Miguel Ángel García, of Més Benitatxell, immediately activated the emergency protocol for the purchase of bottled water. The Consortium delegated the powers to the local councils and provided a budget for the purchase of bottles.

Over the course of these five weeks of restrictions, on the first Tuesday after the announcement and then every Friday, Benitatxell has distributed 12,600 containers totalling 82,000 litres of water, with a total expenditure of 9,400 euros, according to municipal calculations. Each resident registered or subscribed to the water consumption network received two 6.5-litre containers each. Bars and restaurants received 10 containers per week. Elderly people or those with reduced mobility could request home delivery, and two self-supply points were also set up.

The affected municipalities have already requested that the Generalitat Valenciana and the Alicante Provincial Council implement the necessary measures to prevent supply restrictions from being repeated. Firstly, they urge the implementation of the connection pipeline between Xàbia and the Water Consortium through the Camí Vell de Teulada. This project was drafted by Proaguas in 2021 and approved by the Marina Alta Water Consortium last March. However, the town council points out that it “lacks the necessary funding” for its construction. In García’s opinion, this work could “connect the supply with other towns in the interior of the Marina Alta”.

For its part, the water consortium that serves both towns is going to invest more than four million euros, according to the same sources, in improving water resources. This amount will be used for the construction of the new Castellons dewatering plant, to which the Canor Bessó well will be connected after its activation.