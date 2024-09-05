Ciudad Juarez.- During her recent visit to Texas, where she met with staff from the North American Development Bank (NADBank), the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, announced a joint project to provide drinking water to the area known as ‘Los Kilómetros’, which she defined as “the most vulnerable region of Juárez.”

After more than 20 years, this area in the southwestern part of the city will be able to have piped water, said the state leader.

However, he added, it is important to note that the residents have not been left without water, which is delivered to them by trucks from the Juarez Water and Sanitation Board that take it to their homes.

“One of the most important issues in the Government that I have the honor of leading is, without a doubt, hydraulic infrastructure,” said Campos Galván.

She also stressed: “I believe that on a political and moral level there are few things as fundamental as providing the population with vital services and one of them is access to drinking water,” the state leader told NADBank.

“The State Government hopes to make more investments of this nature. And we are working with NADBank on an investment to bring drinking water to ‘Los Kilómetros’, which is the most vulnerable region in Ciudad Juárez,” he added.

The governor of Chihuahua also expressed her gratitude and admiration for NADBank and stressed that her government is working to combat despair.

“We have to fight despair, we have to defeat the idea that there is no better future ahead,” he noted.

He said that “we have to debunk the myth that the only alternative left is to destroy the institutions that give meaning to the economy and all human activities.”

During his speech, he said that the projects his administration is carrying out with NADBank “bring hope.”

“These are projects that help us to deal with the shortcomings that cause pain to people. And they are projects that allow us to look at the citizens and tell them: there is hope, there is a future, let’s continue walking together,” he said.

