In the future, the Spree could carry 75 percent less water. The reason for this: the end of coal mining in Berlin. This could have an impact on the capital’s drinking water supply.

Berlin – It may sound absurd, but one of the measures against climate change could lead to severe water shortages in Berlin. What is meant is the end of lignite mining in Lusatia, because of which a lot of water is pumped into the Spree. According to Study by the Federal Environment Agency the end of coal mining in the summer months could locally lead to the river carrying up to 75 percent less water. This even affects the drinking water supply.

Groundwater shortage in Berlin – After the end of coal mining, up to 75 percent less water in the Spree

“In the worst scenario, water could become severely scarce in Berlin and Brandenburg if countermeasures are not taken resolutely. The states of Brandenburg, Berlin and Saxony are facing corresponding challenges,” warned the head of the authority, Dirk Messner.

In the summer months, the Spree could soon carry up to 75 percent less water – that could lead to water shortages in Berlin. (Iconic image) © Paul Zinken/dpa

For more than a century, the outflow of water into the Spree in Lusatia was artificially increased by mining. For coal mining, groundwater was pumped out and fed into the Spree, where it makes up almost half of the water. In the hot summer months, the proportion of pumped water is as high as 75 percent. The ever drier summers could increase the shortage, and water could become scarce throughout Germany.

Various measures are intended to compensate for the lack of groundwater in Berlin

The study proposes some measures to be taken to compensate for the lack of water. In addition to saving water, the following measures could be used, for example:

transfer water: In order to compensate for the deficit of water, water urgently needs to be supplied. This could be done, for example, from other rivers such as the Elbe. However, this could take a long time to implement, since an environmentally compatible infrastructure would have to be built.

In order to compensate for the deficit of water, water urgently needs to be supplied. This could be done, for example, from other rivers such as the Elbe. However, this could take a long time to implement, since an environmentally compatible infrastructure would have to be built. Remove water tank: So far, the storage volume of the region is almost 100 million cubic meters of water. This could be expanded by a further 27 million cubic meters. This is intended to compensate for the water scarcity in the water-poor months.

So far, the storage volume of the region is almost 100 million cubic meters of water. This could be expanded by a further 27 million cubic meters. This is intended to compensate for the water scarcity in the water-poor months. Drain groundwater: The pumps from the mining industry could continue to run for the time being. However, that would have negative ecological consequences and would be the most expensive option, so it would only be a temporary emergency solution.

Groundwater shortages in Berlin primarily affect Berlin’s largest drinking water works

According to the study, the lack of water primarily affects the supply of raw water for Berlin’s largest drinking water plant in Friedrichshagen. The dilution of the treated Berlin wastewater with Spree water – about 220 million cubic meters per year – is becoming increasingly problematic. At the same time, an additional six billion cubic meters of water will be needed in the coming decades to fill up the remaining opencast mines so that they do not become unstable.

Above all, if more groundwater is drained, the conditions for groundwater extraction become so tight that the Berlin water company has to reorganize itself. Appropriate concepts are already being worked on.

Despite the lack of groundwater in Berlin, the exit from coal is the right thing to do

According to Messner, the impending water shortage in Berlin is no reason to abandon the coal phase-out. “Climate change is the biggest problem we face. It is already creating droughts and extreme weather. Coal mining has been harmful to the environment for decades.”

The Green League environmental network called for the obligations of the opencast mine operator LEAG not to be ignored. “The company has to bear a proportion of the costs that is fair to the user, otherwise the state threatens to give the fossil fuel corporations a new billion-dollar gift,” explained René Schuster, the association’s lignite expert.

The water shortage in Germany is not limited to Berlin, It has not rained enough across Germany, so that 15.2 billion tons of water are missing. The shortage can also be felt outside of Germany – there is a water shortage in Europe. (kiba/dpa)