Drinking water | Groundwater is warming, and up to half a billion people may suffer from it before long

Drinking water|More heavy metals and pathogens dissolve in warming water.

Which the fourth person on earth needs groundwater flowing under the earth’s surface in some way.

However, the temperature of groundwater threatens to rise in many places in the world, which threatens to make groundwater unsafe to drink.

Water researchers have published global modelwhich describes the change in groundwater source temperatures around the world.

According to the worst forecast, almost 590 million people will rely on bad water sources before the year 2100.

“We need to think more about how climate change affects groundwater”, explain hydrologist Dylan Irvine from the Australian Charles Darwin University.

The rock and soil layers under our feet do not have the same ability to absorb heat as the sea.

The research on groundwater was published by a scientific journal Nature Geoscience, and the online service also reported about it Science Alert.

Groundwater so far, little attention has been paid to warming. Its scarcity has been thought about even more.

Even if groundwater reserves only warm a degree or two, the consequences can still be drastic.

When the groundwater warms, more minerals, pollutants and potential disease-causing agents dissolve in it.

Hot water, on the other hand, is a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria. The heat dissolves more heavy metals, such as arsenic or manganese, in the water.

Estimates have been made that the element manganese would have a harmful effect on the nervous system of children and fetuses, especially in drinking water.

Water scientists estimate that at least 77–188 million people will soon live in areas where the groundwater does not meet the requirements for drinking water.

In the year 2100, in the worst forecast, clearly more than 500 million people will live in such areas.

“Already about 30 million people live in areas where the groundwater is warmer than the strictest recommendations for drinking water,” says the author of the study, geoscientist Susanne Benz Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in the bulletin.

The lack of drinking water can affect areas that already have little groundwater and where the climate is warming rapidly.

In addition, the drinking water also warms up in the water pipes because the soil warms up.