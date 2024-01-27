Drinking water bonus, in February let's start with the questions: how it works

Green light for the postable water bonus. Enter the operational phase the tax credit designed to rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers, increasing sales of filtering systems. As the Revenue Agency website explains, the tax credit is equal to 50% of the expenses incurred for the purchase and installation of filtering, mineralization and cooling systems (also with the addition of food-grade carbon dioxide) for theimproved water quality for human consumption supplied by aqueducts.

In essence, thanks to the installation of filtering systems, citizens are encouraged to drink water from the tap and carry it around in water bottles, thus reducing the purchase of water from retailers and, consequently, the use of plastic containers. The maximum amount of expenses on which to calculate the subsidy is set at 1,000 euros for each property used by natural persons and 5,000 euros for each property used for commercial or institutional activity, for those carrying out business, arts and professions activities and non-commercial entities. The contribution can be requested directly from the Revenue Agency from 1 to 28 February 2024 through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Agency's website.

Drinking water bonus, here's how to apply

Once you have entered the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website, the service to request the Drinking water bonus can be found in the “Services” section, in the “Concessions” category, under “Tax credit for the improvement of drinking water”. The bonus can be used in compensation via F24, or – for natural persons not carrying out business activities or self-employment – also in the tax return referring to the year of the expense and in those of subsequent years, until the bonus has been fully used.

For expenses relating to the year 2023 the Drinking Water Bonus can count on a ceiling of 1.5 million euros, unlike the 5 million allocated in previous years. The Drinking Water Bonus was initially introduced for the two-year period 2021-2022 and then extended until 2023 by the 2022 Budget Law. However, no incentive is provided for expenses incurred in 2024: The tax credit for installing water filtration systems was not further extended. The benefit therefore remains active for expenses made in 2023.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

