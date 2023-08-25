expertDrinking too much water can lead to water intoxication. At the beginning of this month, drinking 2 liters of water within 20 minutes would have contributed to the death of an American woman of 35 years. From how many liters of water can your body no longer handle it? And what exactly happens in your body, because water is healthy, right? Nutrition expert Eric De Maerteleire explains how much water you really need and what you should pay attention to if you suddenly seem to be a little too thirsty.