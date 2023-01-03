Driving with alcohol with impunity. Experts believe that the chance of being caught against drink-driving should be greater.

How many times have you been stopped for a check since you got your driver’s license? Chances are it’s happened to you once, twice, or maybe never. The police sometimes organizes a traffic check, but this is not really often. And that is why drink drivers have free rein in our country.

Recently it became known that many more drivers are caught under the influence. However, much more needs to be done to really tackle the problem. Experts say to Nu.nl that, among other things, large traps must be organized by the police. The chance of being caught behind the wheel while drinking is low, so many motorists take the risk. Sometimes with all the consequences that entails.

Drinking driving risk is low

Large traps have actually been organized on a larger scale since 2016. The police have taken a different approach. The disadvantage of large-scale checks is that a location can be passed on quickly. Drivers with a sip then choose to drive home a different route, so they avoid the trap.

Instead, the police mainly focus on smaller alcohol checks. This allows the police to quickly change location. Staff shortages within the police organization also play a factor in this.

According to Patrick Rugebregt of the national scientific institute for road safety research (SWOV), it is not so bad if motorists are informed that there is a trap somewhere. It could have a deterrent effect not to get behind the wheel with alcohol, Rugebregt thinks. The fact that there is control could already have an effect.

Ninette van Hasselt, alcohol program manager at the Trimbos Institute, and a spokesperson for Veilig Verkeer Nederland also agree that a large-scale trap should be organized more often.

