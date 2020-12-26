New Year 2021 has started. People are welcoming the New Year in their own way. However, with the beginning of the new year, calendar controversy has also been seen on social media. Legendary IPS Arun Bothra wrote in a tweet, ‘It is important to respect the calendar of your religion. But what displeasure even with the daily use. Religions have calendars. Calendars do not have religion. ‘ However, in response to his tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has commented. He wrote his tweet, ‘Drinking lots of toilet water does not work.’The whole issue came to light when IPS Arun Bothra made some tweets on the new year. He said, ‘A gentleman has written that today is English New Year, there is nothing to congratulate. I asked what is the date in Vikram Samvat today. It’s too late. His answer has not come yet. Probably looking into the Google of Google. ‘

After this, he wrote in another tweet, ‘It is necessary to respect the calendar of your religion. But what displeasure even with the daily use. Religions have calendars. Calendars do not have religion. ‘

Also read: – Now Rabri also invited Nitish, said – RJD is considering the possibilities

Giriraj Singh tweeted this

On this tweet, veteran BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Mundan, janeu, gharvas, marriages, tarpan and farming are not from the daily calendar, they are limited to salary and pension. Drinking lots of toilet water does not work.

Covid-19 Vaccine: Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks on pig fat in corona vaccine – conspiracy to spread this illusion

Legendary IPS said this on Union Minister’s tweet

However, veteran IPS Arun Bothra has responded to this tweet by the Union Minister. He wrote, ‘Sir, if there was someone else, I would advise you not to go in the lot but it is good to surrender before you. Forgiveness and omission.

Bihar News: Giriraj Singh said attack on Rahul Gandhi-Mamta Banerjee, said- Didi does not believe in the Constitution of the country

Know what is calendar control

The entire case is linked to the new calendar year. The new year has started from January 1. But, according to the Hindu calendar, the Hindu New Year is celebrated on Pratipada, the first day of the month of Chaitra. It is called Vikram Samvat or Nav Samvatsar. Chaitra Navaratri begins on this day. Many users have commented on social media about this. Which Arun Bothra mentioned in his tweet and then the central Giriraj Singh commented on this issue.