In people with atrial fibrillation (AF), the heartbeat is irregular, which favors the formation of clots that can travel through the arteries to different parts of the body (if the thrombus reaches the brain, it can cause a stroke, for example ). Is about the most frequent arrhythmia And now a large study involving more than 100,000 people has concluded that people who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are more likely to have this risky condition.

The study, published in European Heart Journal, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology, found that, compared to not drinking any alcohol, only one drink a day was associated with a 16% increased risk of atrial fibrillation about an average (median) follow-up time of almost 14 years.

The researchers classified an alcoholic beverage as containing 12 g of ethanol, which is the equivalent of a small glass (120 ml) of wine, a small beer (330 ml) or 40 ml of liquor.

Heavy alcohol use is known to increase the risk of heart failure, and heart failure can increase the incidence of atrial fibrillation.

“To our knowledge, this is the largest study on alcohol use and the long-term incidence of atrial fibrillation in the community. Previous studies were underpowered to examine this question, although they did show a relationship between alcohol intake. alcohol and other heart and blood vessel problems, such as heart attack and heart failure. In our study, we can now show that even very low regular alcohol consumption it may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, “said Professor Renate Schnabel, a consulting cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center at the University of Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany, who led the research.

One drink a day: yes or no?

“These findings are important since regular alcohol consumption, ‘a glass of wine a day’ to protect the heart, as is often recommended, for example in the non-specialized press, probably should no longer be suggested without balancing the risks and potential benefits for all diseases of the heart and blood vessels, including atrial fibrillation. “

The researchers analyzed information on 107,845 people who participated in five community studies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Italy. Participants underwent medical exams at the time they were enrolled (between 1982 and 2010) and provided information on their medical history, lifestyles (including alcohol and tobacco use), employment levels, and education. A total of 100,092 participants did not have atrial fibrillation when they were enrolled and their median age was almost 48 years (range from 24 to 97 years).

During the median follow-up period of nearly 14 years, 5,854 people developed atrial fibrillation. The associations between alcohol consumption and the risk of atrial fibrillation were similar for all types of alcoholic beverages and for men and women.

In addition to the 16% increased risk of atrial fibrillation compared to abstainers seen in people who drank only one alcoholic drink a day, the researchers found that the risk increased with increasing alcohol intake; up to two drinks per day was associated with a 28% increase in risk and 47% for those who drank more than four.

At the moment, the exact mechanisms by which modest amounts of alcohol could trigger atrial fibrillation are unknown. Studies have shown that binge drinking for a short period of time can trigger holiday heart syndrome In some people, and in certain patients with atrial fibrillation, small amounts of alcohol can trigger episodes of arrhythmia.

Study limitations include the fact that study participants reported the type and amount of alcohol they drank and this could lead to underreporting; the available information did not allow the researchers to observe the effects of excessive alcohol consumption; some episodes of atrial fibrillation may be asymptomatic and therefore may not have been reported. Furthermore, only adults from all of Europe were included in the analyzes, so it may not be possible to generalize the results to other populations and, as the study was observational, can only show one association between drinking alcohol and atrial fibrillation and not alcohol causing atrial fibrillation.

In an accompanying editorial, Jorge A. Wong and David Conen of the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Canada state that the research “makes an important contribution to our understanding of the relationship between alcohol consumption and incident AF, particularly in the lower spectrum of alcohol use. A significant relationship between alcohol and AF was identified, and even small amounts of alcohol were associated with an increased, albeit small, risk of incident AF. “

“Along with a recent randomized trial showing that a reduction in alcohol intake led to a reduction in AF recurrence, these data suggest that reducing alcohol consumption can be important both for the prevention and treatment of AF. The consumption of alcohol to potentially prevent AF must be balanced against the potentially beneficial association that low amounts of alcohol may have with other cardiovascular outcomes, “they state.

But that last point is increasingly under discussion. “The net clinical benefit of consuming low amounts of alcohol requires further study, ideally in adequately powered randomized trials. Until then, each individual has to make their own best informed decision as to whether or not consuming up to one alcoholic beverage at day is worth it and it is safe, “they concluded.