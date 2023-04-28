Home page World

From: Sandra Gyuratis

Split

Drinking beer while working in Murcia: no reason to be fired in Spain. © Armin Weigel/dpa

A Murcia company in south-east Spain is firing its electrician for drinking too much beer on the job. He complains and gets right.

Murcia – Drinking three liters of beer in a working day is not grounds for dismissal. At least that’s how the Higher Regional Court of Murcia in south-eastern Spain sees it and ordered a Murcian company to reinstate a worker or to pay compensation of 47,000 euros. The electrician had been fired for drinking several liters of beer while working. The court based its decision on the fact that he had been drinking during lunch and had not shown any signs of intoxication, reports costanachrichten.com.

Drinking beer while working in Spain: Company hires detective

Apparently, the electrician had been under suspicion for some time. In the summer of 2021, his employer in Spain hired a private detective to monitor him closely. According to the detective’s observations, the electrician drove the company car to the “Los Cuñaos” bar on the A-30 motorway at 8 a.m. on July 5, 2021, accompanied by a work colleague. At 8:27 a.m., they entered the bar to have a drink. At 8:35 a.m. they drove on to a construction site in Cartagena. At 1:45 p.m., the man bought four cans and a liter bottle of beer in a supermarket. Later that afternoon he is said to have drunk two more cans of beer, one while standing next to the van. He then drove back to the company with his colleague and parked the vehicle.

Two days later, according to the detective, a similar picture emerged. At 10:10 a.m., the electrician from Spain met with three people for a late breakfast in a bar where three liters of beer were drunk. At lunchtime, he and two companions consumed four liters of beer, and in the afternoon another two bottles of beer. At the end of the day on the way to work, he bought another bottle of beer and drank it on the way. As the detective reported, the two days were not an isolated case, the alcohol consumption on the following days was similar, with three liters of beer, sometimes three glasses of red wine and a schnapps.

Drinking beer while working in Spain: No evidence of drunkenness

For the company, it was clear that excessive and repeated consumption of such large quantities of alcohol during working hours was a very serious crime. The electrician endangers his own safety and that of his colleagues. He also violated the most elementary rules of occupational safety and drove with alcohol in his blood.

After the electrician from Spain had received the letter of termination, he hired a lawyer, went to the social court in Murcia and sued. However, the court found the dismissal to be justified. The man appealed to the Murcia Higher Regional Court, arguing that the lunch break does not count as a working day. In addition, there is no evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol or that his abilities were impaired, either at work or when driving.

The Higher Regional Court agreed with him and argued that the electrician only drank beer at lunchtime and during breaks with meals. In addition, it could not be clearly established how much alcohol he had consumed, as he was accompanied by other people on several occasions. The detective’s reports also do not show that the electrician showed any signs of intoxication. The court in Spain also pointed out that it very hot in July in Murcia and Cartagena and you have to drink a lot.