Drinking culture | Welsh vodka brought the British pub chain back to positives – “Au Vodka is more fashionable than David Beckham”

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon’s profit turned positive, and sales have grown sharply at the beginning of the year compared to last year.

Cocktails popularity, Welsh vodka and British sales turned the result of JD Wetherspoon, more familiarly known as “Spoons”, the cup chain listed on the London Stock Exchange, into a plus.

The chain’s profit was 4.6 million pounds, or about 5.2 million euros, in the first half of the company’s financial year, while the loss in the comparison period was 21.3 million pounds, or about 24.2 million euros. The company’s stock ended up 13.6 percent higher on Friday.

“Cocktails sell well. Au Vodka from Swansea is more fashionable than David Beckham“, says the chairman of the company’s board Tim Martin news agency Reuters.

The Au Vodka alcohol brand in question originates from the city of Swansea on the south coast of Wales. Beckham, on the other hand, is a former soccer player born in London.

In addition, Martin drew attention to the fact that older customers, who did not spend much time with people in the comparison period, have “awakened from hibernation”.

Wetherspoon is “cautiously optimistic” in its outlook for this year, although the galloping inflation in Britain also puts pressure on companies. With the rise in prices, in addition to food and energy prices, wage costs are also rising.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst following the company Derren Nathan estimates according to Reuters that Wetherspoon does not need to fear a loss of visitors in the future either.

Wetherspoon’s sales in the first seven weeks of this year were 9.1 percent better than in 2019, i.e. before the corona pandemic, and 15 percent higher than at the same time last year.