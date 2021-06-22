A study concluded that coffee consumption protects against liver problems in the advanced stages of life.

The researchers, who studied the medical history and coffee consumption of half a million Britons, said coffee drinkers had a 21 per cent lower risk of developing chronic liver disease compared to non-drinkers.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that the study showed that the coffee drink contains caffeine and coffee, which are believed to help reduce inflammation that can harm the liver. There are these two articles

High levels in ground coffee.

On the other hand, caffeine is believed to combat liver scarring. “Coffee can be obtained on a large scale,” said Oliver Kennedy, author of the study, published in the BMC Public Health journal from the University of Southampton.

And the advantages that we’re seeing may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment.”

It is believed that one in three Britons suffers from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This condition is common among those who are overweight.

This condition can lead to chronic liver disease, which is also caused by heavy drinking and viral hepatitis.

But the researchers concluded that it appears that coffee can reduce the incidence of this serious condition, as the risk of death from chronic liver disease is 49% lower in those who drink coffee regularly compared to those who do not.

The study included 494,585 people between the ages of 40 and 69 from the UK Pew Bank Study.

The study concluded that more than three-quarters of the participants drank coffee regularly, at a rate of two cups per day.

The study found that regular coffee drinkers had a 21 percent lower risk of developing chronic liver disease, and they had a lower risk of developing the most common type of liver cancer.

Ground coffee, such as espresso, appears to be more beneficial, although this has not been widely verified, since not a large number of study participants drank this type of coffee.

Ground coffee contains cafestol and kahweol, which studies in animals have shown to protect against chronic liver disease.

However, all types of coffee, including fast and decaffeinated, have been linked to reduced risk of liver disease.