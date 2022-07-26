The results of a recent study, developed by researchers from different North American and European universities and schools, do not bring good news to coffee lovers… and shopping. The new research, which aimed to understand whether consumers were more likely to buy impulsively after drinking coffee, tea or soft drinks, concluded that, in fact, coffee consumed before shopping can amplify the desire to buy more, increasing, consequently, the expenses.

The researchers wanted to understand how and why caffeine affects consumer spending by installing espresso stands near stores in France and Spain. These were the results:

“Understanding how and why caffeine consumption influences spending is important, as caffeine is one of the most powerful stimulants that are legal and widely available,” the researchers say.

Taking as a motto the question “how does drinking a caffeinated beverage influence purchasing behavior?”, the researchers concluded that after caffeine consumption, participants were more likely to buy hedonic consumption products – that is, a higher consumption of caffeine. for pleasure – such as perfumes or other fragrances, scented candles and decorative items; on the contrary, the team noticed that in more practical products, such as kitchen utensils, for example, the effect was much smaller. In addition, the researchers found that the effects of caffeine on consumer spending were the same for people who drank about two cups or less of coffee daily and were lower for the “heavy” coffee drinkers.

To carry out the study, which took into account the effects of ingesting about 30 mg to 100 mg of caffeine, the team set up espresso coffee stands near the entrances of two retail stores in two large cities in France and a shopping center in Spain. Of 300 consumers, half drank a complementary cup of coffee and the other half consumed a decaf or water immediately before shopping. After analyzing the results, the team realized that “the group [de voluntários que ingeriu] caffeine spent significantly more money and purchased a greater number of products than those who drank decaf or water.”

According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing, there is an explanation for this increase in the desire for consumption produced by caffeine: this compound increases arousal and, consequently, the perception of the characteristics of a product considered hedonic, which makes the desire to buy it is even greater. “Several studies have shown that caffeine intake increases arousal, which is experienced as a state of arousal and alertness that can range from extreme drowsiness to extreme arousal.” It is in this second component that consumers are most likely to spend.

The researchers also mention that those who want to “control impulsive spending” should “avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping”, also warning of the importance of “informing consumers about the potential effects of caffeine on spending”.