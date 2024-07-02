When you fly, the combination of alcohol and high altitude may be more dangerous than you think. According to a study published in Thorax, drinking alcohol during a long-haul flight can significantly increase the risk of heart problems.

Why Alcohol Is Dangerous at High Altitude

During the flight, the atmospheric pressure inside the cabin is lower than at sea level. This causes a drop in oxygen levels in the blood, a condition known as hypobaric hypoxia. Alcohol, in turn, relaxes the walls of blood vessels, increasing the heart rate during sleep. The combination of these two factors can be particularly harmful.

The researchers conducted a study involving 48 people aged between 18 and 40, divided into two groups. One group slept in normal conditions, at sea level, while the other slept in a room that simulated cabin pressure at 2.438 meters above sea level. Each group was further divided into those who consumed alcohol and those who did not.

Results in drinking alcohol on the plane

Those who drank at high altitude recorded a decreased blood oxygenation up to 85% and a increased heart rate up to 88 beats per minute during sleep. In contrast, those who drank the same amount of alcohol at sea level had a oxygenation blood pressure of 88% and a heart rate of 73 beats per minute.

Sleep was also negatively affected: the phase of Deep sleep It dropped to just over 46 minutes for those who drank at high altitude, compared to 84 minutes for those who drank at sea level.

Despite the number reduced of participants and the fact that they were all young and healthy, the results indicate that even in healthy individuals, the combination of alcohol and high altitude can significantly tax the cardiac system. effects may be worse for older people, suggesting the need to consider Restrictions on alcohol consumption on board of the planes.

Have you ever noticed any negative effects after drinking during a flight? What precautions do you take to maintain your health while traveling?