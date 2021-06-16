“Drink water”: with two words Cristiano Ronaldo made Coca-Cola lose 4 billion dollars

A simple gesture that had immediate repercussions on a media but also an economic level. In the last few hours, the images showing Cristiano Ronaldo replacing two bottles of Coca-Cola with one of water during a press conference have been the subject of comments, analysis and even imitation by his own colleagues, demonstrating the media power that the 36-year-old of Madeira still manages to exercise.

During the press conference, held last Monday before his Portugal’s inaugural match at the European Championships, Ronaldo underlined his choice by exclaiming “Agua” (water in Portuguese), in what appeared to be an invitation to replace Coca-Cola with a healthier drink. Ronaldo, known for his particularly strict diet without sugary foods, is also one of the most followed athletes on social media, with about 300 million followers on Instagram.

The move by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was followed within minutes by a 1.6 percent drop in Coca-Cola on the stock exchange, taking the stock from 56.10 to $ 55.22 per share. A decline that involves a reduction of about 4 billion dollars in the value of the US giant, which has a market capitalization of about 238 billion dollars. The contraction, albeit in line with the S&P 500 index, was followed yesterday by a further decline of around 0.3 percent, more pronounced than the reduction seen by the S&P 500 on the same day.

Ronaldo’s example was followed a few hours later by French champion Paul Pogba, a practicing Muslim, caught removing a bottle of Heineken during the press conference held last night at the end of the match against Germany, which they won 1-0. The Dutch brand, which the day before had ironized on Ronaldo’s comment, he declared that he “fully respects everyone’s choices regarding their favorite drink”. Pogba’s didn’t seem to affect Heineken’s stock, which ended yesterday up 1.4 percent.