A health report published facts about hot drinks during hot weather that some may not have known about before.

The report said that with the release of the results of new scientific studies and research on a daily basis, it has become difficult to keep track of everything new in the field of health and wellness, according to what Al Arabiya reported.

1Hot drink during hot weather

Some may think that a cold drink can be taken to reduce the feeling of hot weather. But research has shown that on a hot day, drinking a hot drink can help keep the body cool, because when you drink a hot drink, the body secretes sweat to cool down its temperature. Increased sweating is key to quelling the feeling of hot weather, so having a hot drink will achieve that desired result.

2The strongest muscle in the human body

We can measure muscle strength in different ways. Surprisingly, the strongest muscle in the human body is not in the arms and legs but rather the jaw muscle, which can exert the greatest amount of pressure. Studies show that the human jaw can lock teeth with a force of about 91 kilograms or 890 Newtons!

3- Bones of the hands and legs

At birth, the human body carries approximately 300 bones and cartilage, which eventually fuse by the time they reach adulthood. The adult human body consists of 206 bones, 106 of which are located in the hands, legs, and feet. The bones of the arms are among the most commonly fractured bones and account for nearly half of all adult bone injuries.

4Cholesterol-free side effects

Labels on some food products say they are cholesterol-free, but that statement doesn’t mean the food is good for cholesterol levels in the human body. Trans fats, which raise cholesterol levels, do not naturally contain cholesterol but can be harmful to cholesterol levels. Fried foods and baked goods represent the bulk of meals that are high in trans fats, such as partially hydrogenated vegetable oils and saturated fats, which should be avoided as much as possible because they are harmful and raise cholesterol levels.

5– Effort to eliminate fatigue

The results of a scientific study stated that if a person is tired or fatigued, exercising can give him more energy to overcome fatigue, rather than sitting to rest and relax. The study found that the flow of blood and oxygen through the body will give more energy and improve mood and can contribute to increased levels of endorphins, the feel-good hormone.

6Cold weather is good for health

Cold temperatures help reduce allergies and inflammation, as research shows that cold weather can help you think more clearly and perform daily tasks better. Cold weather can also help reduce the risk of disease; There are no mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases such as Zika, West Nile virus and malaria during the winter.

7Bananas to improve mood

Bananas contain 30% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin B6. Vitamin B6 helps the brain produce serotonin, the hormone responsible for stabilizing mood. Serotonin affects motor skills and emotions, as well as helping you fall asleep and digest food. Eating bananas can help relieve symptoms of depression and stress by stimulating serotonin levels in the body.

8- Optimism for a longer healthy life

Studies have found that there is a relationship between higher levels of optimism and lower levels of mortality from cancer, disease, infection, and stroke. The results of the studies also revealed that the same applies to cases of cardiovascular diseases. Studies have determined that people with higher levels of optimism are 40% less likely to develop heart disease.