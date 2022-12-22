The Russian Ministry of Health reported that the number of rural residents addicted to alcohol has increased by 7% over the current year, including among women. At the same time, the number of those suffering from mental disorders increased by 6%. Another frightening figure is that 30% of children who died last year died due to the alcohol addiction of their parents. We are talking about situations where fathers and mothers did not pay due attention to their children due to alcohol consumption.

From 2008 to 2021, Russia did something unique – alcohol consumption in our country decreased by 43% – from 15.7 to 9 liters per capita. This is a figure verified by both domestic and international experts. But there is a nuance here: we have left an incredibly high level, at one time Russia was among the world leaders in alcohol consumption. And therefore, even the current nine liters per capita per year is unacceptably much.

At the same time, I would not call the calculation method correct: the average figure for alcohol consumption in the country says little. We have very different regions, there are also those where alcohol is not consumed due to religious beliefs. The situation needs to be analyzed separately, not only by regions, but also by major cities.

The current rise in alcohol consumption is partly due to the pandemic. In the era of covid, some people had the belief that alcoholic drinks kill the virus. This, of course, is completely wrong: the body weakens from alcohol. In addition, during the period of forced isolation, when people were not allowed out of their apartments, domestic violence increased – and the reason is also excessive use. They tried to suppress depression with alcohol.

Speaking specifically about the village, the main problem there is unregistered alcohol. This is moonshine and tinctures, which are sold in pharmacies. The share of such alcohol in Russia accounts for 30% of consumption, which is a lot. And it cannot be said that this is some kind of grandfather doing in the village – production reaches an industrial scale.

Equipment and chemicals for making moonshine are sold openly. There are also forums on the Internet where members exchange harmful experiences. If we care about people’s health, we need to end this. It is not very clear to me why the state has not yet taken action – after all, these are the costs of treating alcohol addicts and the shortfall in taxes.

We have a New Year ahead of us. Recently, scientists have found that the most dangerous week of life in Russia is just the New Year holidays, and the main killer factor at this time is alcohol. People are waiting for the holiday, they think that they will drink to health. But, according to medical and police reports, this is the time when the death rate peaks in the country.

Why has the number of mental disorders increased? You need to understand that any narcology is psychiatry. And dependence is always lifelong: a person has a risk of relapse all his life, even if he “has not been drinking for a year”. And I would not say that alcohol addiction is something that is inherited. The environment and the attitude of its representatives to alcohol plays a much larger role. Unfortunately, in our country, alcohol consumption is considered by many to be the norm.

Russia could learn from the experience of the Nordic countries, where the problem of alcoholism has traditionally been relevant. Now a person there comes to the store and thinks: “What should I buy: this bottle or winter boots?” In other words, alcohol costs so much there that low-income people and teenagers cannot afford it, and the rest will think several times. In addition, individual shops sell alcohol there somewhere on the outskirts of the city, in which it would be shameful for a decent person to seem shameful.

Many countries set a high age limit for buying alcohol. When, for example, the United States introduced the sale of alcoholic beverages from the age of 21, the number of “drunk” road accidents among young people significantly decreased.

Now the rules for the sale of alcohol in Russia and the prices for it depend not only on domestic laws, but also on the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union. Not everyone knows, but the 2019 agreement on the principles of tax policy for alcoholic products provides for the harmonization of excise rates, including taking into account differences in accessibility, including price, for the population of the five countries. The same is written in the agreement on taxes on tobacco products. Health protection is not mentioned among these principles. It was not possible to correct such supranational decisions: there is no parliament in the EAEU yet, as well as a body responsible for public health. Business interests dominate there, the position of civil society and health experts is not properly taken into account.

Now the government is working on the concept of state policy to reduce the scale of alcohol abuse and prevent alcoholism among the Russian population. The previous concept ended in 2019. Probably, the reason for the delay in the adoption of the document is the opposition of the alcohol business and their allies. We all need a strong document containing the entire modern arsenal of measures to combat the most dangerous alcohol threat.

The author is the President of the Russian Association of Public Health, Doctor of Medical Sciences

