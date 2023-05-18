from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

05/18/2023 – 10:03 am

Share



Zé Delivery, an application aimed at delivering drinks, will make its first LiveShop this Thursday (18th), through the app, in celebration of Drink Day. Those interested will be able to have an interactive shopping experience while learning how to prepare drinks.

The broadcast will be live and free of charge and can be accessed through the link by anyone with an internet connection, starting at 7pm. The purchase of drinks will only be accepted for people over 18 years old.

+ Delivery startup Daki receives US$50 million in funding

+ Coca-cola launches its new alcoholic beverage in Brazil. Meet the Lemon Duo

According to Márcio Machado, CEO of StreamShop, a partner of the event, in addition to Live Commerce being a big trend, it is an opportunity to promote interactivity between the brand and consumers and boost conversions during the live.

“Zé Delivery takes the lead with this project, as it will invest in a fully efficient and interactive customer experience, offering quality content and exclusive shopping opportunities”, he highlights. Pernod Ricard, a French company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of spirits and wines, is also part of the partnership.























