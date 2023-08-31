Drillionaire is the winner of the Radio Zeta Future Hits Live 2023 Award, which goes to the newest Italian artist who entered the charts highest in the period between 26 August 2022 and 25 August 2023.

Many artists who performed on stage yesterday evening, Wednesday 30 August, for the event also broadcast on radio and TV: Aiello, Aka 7even, Alex W, Alfa, Angelina Mango, Ansiah, Ariete, Ava, Anna, Capo Plaza, Bresh, Chiamamifaro, Asteria, Coco Ft. Luchè, Geeno, Drillionaire, Fulminacci, Gazzelle, Geolier, gIANMARIA, Grenbaud, Guè, Irama & Rkomi, Jain, La Sad X Naska, Leo Gassmann, Lucio Corsi, Merk & Kremont, Mr. Rain with Sangiovanni, Olly, Rhove, Rosa Chemical, Ttananai, Tedua, Tony Effe, Wax and Power Hits Summer 2023 winner, ‘Italodisco’ by The Kolors.