Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/28/2024 – 8:29

Petrobras completed the drilling of an exploratory well in Pitu Oeste, in the Potiguar Basin, part of the so-called Equatorial Margin. The company informed the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) that it had identified the presence of hydrocarbons, however, according to the company, there is still no certainty about the economic viability of operating the well.

In addition to continuing exploratory research in the region, Petrobras reported that it plans a second drilling in the Potiguar Basin for February, this time in the Anhangá well, 79 km off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte and close to the Pitu Oeste well.

Last year, Petrobras reached total oil and natural gas production of 2.78 million barrels per day (boed), 3.7% above that recorded in 2022.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.