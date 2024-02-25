A man died following a shooting in Amsterdam-West on Sunday morning. According to Het Parool is it about the popular drill rapper Bigidagoe. 26-year-old Danzel S. — his real name — was part of Zone6, a rap formation from Amsterdam-Zuidoost. The shooting took place around half past five at an industrial estate near the Sloterdijk train station. It is not known who exactly is involved in the shooting.

In the summer of 2020, S. was shot twice. He survived the shooting both times. As an artist, Bigidagoe was extremely popular. The gangster rap he made was listened to hundreds of thousands of times on streaming platforms. Also on Instagram it counted he has over a hundred thousand followers.

Last December, the Public Prosecution Service demanded four more years in prison against S. and eight co-suspects for the kidnapping in 2022. Then the Amsterdam rapper Kobus L. was forcibly taken in a car in Duivendrecht. L. is said to be a rival to members of the rap formation Zone6. Both S. and his co-suspects have always denied their involvement in this. According to the Amsterdam newspaper, Bigidagoe's rap formation is linked to international drug trafficking.

