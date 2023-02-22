The representative of the Latvian Maritime Forces informed about the drift of the Dutch vessel with dangerous cargo

The Dutch ship Escape with dangerous cargo is drifting towards the western coast of the Gulf of Riga, informs with reference to the representative of the Latvian Maritime Forces Liva Veita, the LETA agency on its Twitter.

According to a representative of the department, on the night of February 22, the Coast Guard Service of the Naval Forces received a message from a cargo ship about a fire that broke out in the engine room, which could not be extinguished using an autonomous fire extinguishing system.

It is specified that a Coast Guard vessel arrived at the scene. The entire Escape crew, consisting of 15 people, was evacuated and taken to the port of Riga.

“Currently, Escape is drifting without control towards the western coast of the Gulf of Riga. The ship is located between Mersrags and Roja, about nine kilometers from the coast,” the agency said, adding that the ship sails under the flag of the Netherlands. According to available information, it was heading to Riga. On board are polymers and materials for paints, which are classified as dangerous goods.

