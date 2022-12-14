The selection of Senator Armando Guadiana as a candidate for the government of Coahuilawhich is put into play next year, once again showed that the presidential centralism that exists is selective. Guadianato the surprise of many, turned out to be the best evaluated in the polls to lead the party, according to what he declared Mario Delgadonational leader of Brunettewho assured that the person who seemed to be the designated candidate, the Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, was aware of the survey results. “We do not recognize that survey,” he replied. “I want to emphatically disqualify those results because I have severe doubts about how they were raised”.

Mejía Berdeja knew what he was talking about. In the survey he conducted Brunette to reduce the number of candidates for governor from 12 to 4, the undersecretary appeared with a level of knowledge of 40%according to people familiar with the results of the demoscopic studies. But in the survey where Guadiana was the best evaluated, had a level of knowledge of 26%. There is suspicion on several fronts inside and outside Brunette that the designation of Guadiana was part of a negotiation with the coordinator of the bench of the PRI on the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Moreira, for that party to maintain the governorship, but this is not clear, because until last week, the work that was carried out in National Palace with the senator and the undersecretary, he suggested that it would be a clean process free of questioning.

It was not, nor were those of Guerrero and Oaxaca last year, or Mexico City in 2018. Political filth is the brand of the Morenista house, whose fuel is permanently injected from National Palace by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who despite exercising a presidential centralism Not seen in many decades, his attention to problems and solutions is haphazard. Public affairs do not have the same weight for him, and his attention is focused on current issues that may affect his image, or may have electoral implications that put the victory of Morena in the 2024 presidential elections.

López Obrador leads the country as if it were a drifting boat, disregarding what the instruments tell you about approaching storms or ignoring them until you are in the middle of them. In those authority gaps that he paradoxically leaves with his daily actions, the timbers of the ship creak because his collaborators feel free to act, not to make public policy, but to intrigue, without him being careful to avoid wearing down his government. , of his team and of himself, as has happened for several weeks with the tactical alliance between Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, and Adam Augusto Lopez, Secretary of the Interior, who have carried out a hidden campaign against the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, to throw him out of the presidential race.

The president, despite being aware of this, has not stopped them—probably because he feels it doesn’t affect him at all. A case showing that Lopez Obrador he enters the microcosm of management only when he feels that it is having a negative impact on himself, it is that of the president of the National Human Rights Commission, Rosario Piedra, whose actions have him fed up because he understands that they harm him. However, there are no signs that there could be a replacement in that body, because López Obrador’s ambivalence is remarkable.

The best example is that of the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, the one used by the government to initially hit the leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, with a political cruelty that when it began to revert to National Palace, he ordered them to shut her up. Sansores complied, but then he returned, reading the president well, attacking the senator Ricardo Monreal and to the businessman and public enemy number one of Lopez Obrador, Claudio X. Gonzalez. And yet, during his recent tour of campechethe president, far from making him an estrangement, thanked him for what he had done and asked him to continue the process against the PRI leader.

Conflicts between his collaborators flare up and go out, or go unnoticed until they explode in your hands. In the first category are, for example, aggressive statements by the Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, against its predecessor Tatiana Clouthier, who accused of coordination intergovernmental to align the negotiation of the complaints of United States and Canada for alleged violations of the North American trade agreement, which were turned off until the president ordered them to.

In the second category are the problems between Delfina Gómez, candidate for the government Mexico state, campaign coordinator Horacio Duarte, and Senator Higinio Martínez, boss of Texcoco Group, to which both belong. The president will not intervene until he feels that he affects her electorally.

Another clear example of its discretion was the increase in covid-19 cases. Yesterday, in the morning, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the infections completed their sixth week on the rise, but when a little more than two weeks ago López Obrador what was happening, he simply ignored the information and did not give any instructions.

Situations like the one that is being experienced with the candidacy of Coahuila, are recurrent in this regimen. Some conflicts and contradictions are open, but many more go unnoticed by public opinion due to the disinterest shown Lopez Obrador to solve the problems that come to your office. The president has what is known as selective attention, where he focuses his mind and processes what he attaches relevance to, and ignores what he considers irrelevant, even if it is not, and neglects them at the time, although later, when because it affects his image or his electoral claims, he has to resolve. In any case, they mean wear and tear for the president and his government.