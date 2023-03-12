Massacre Migrants, Alarm Phone urges the Italian authorities to coordinate a rescue operation

It doesn’t stop migrant chaos off the coast of Italy: a boat coming from Libya is in trouble. This morning the NGO Alarm Phone he urged, through a tweet, the competent authorities to a rescue operation. “More than 24 hours after our initial notice to the authorities, they are exhausted and still at seato fight the wind and adverse weather conditions. We urge the authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and bring people to safety in Italy!”, reads the social network.

The people in distress called us again this morning. More than 24 h after our initial alert to authorities, they’re exhausted and still out at sea, fighting the bad wind & weather conditions. We urge authorities to coordinate a rescue asap & bring the people to safety in #Italy! pic.twitter.com/jUd1DyySeF — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) March 12, 2023

During the night, the NGO, created by a network of activists to alert the sea ​​rescue, he had tweeted, about the boat adrift in the waves since yesterday Central Mediterranean: “We have lost contact with the 47 people and we are very worried! The so-called Libyan coast guard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but did not give any information. People need to be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now“.

