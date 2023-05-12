505 Games, and the driving game developer ECC Games SA, known for titles such as Car Mechanic Simulator, GearShift and others, presented DRIFTCEa new driving simulator that offers exciting drift racing.

DRIFTCE offers players the chance to get behind the wheel of one of 12 best officially licensed drift vehicles, including the Toyota AE86the Mazda MX5 and the BMW E46 M3. Thanks to Laserscan technology, DRIFTCE includes over a dozen tracks, including the new track at Mount Haruna, in addition to those already present in DRIFT21. Players will then be able to test their driving skills in increasingly challenging corners.

In DRIFTCEthe player can fully customize their car, choosing between 1800 replaceable components such as engines, suspension and wheels, to best meet your driving needs. Plus, you can customize the bodywork and choose from a variety of paint colors and stylized decals to create a one-of-a-kind, personalized car.

DRIFTCE offers a wide range of game modes, including Career, Fast Run, Sandbox, Free Drive, Solo Run, Time Attack and Gymkhana, as well as online multiplayer mode, to challenge your friends and opponents from all over the world.

DRIFTCE is available for PlayStation and Xbox at a suggested retail price of €29.99.