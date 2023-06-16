In a period of the year where the engines roar again with the various official titles dedicated to the various official championships on two and four wheels, a new IP also peeps out, a title dedicated exclusively to drift: it is about DRIFTCEproposed to us by 505 Games and developed by ECG Gameswhich we illustrate to you in the review.

As you can well imagine, it’s not a racing game, since it only focuses on a type of competition in which you’ll have to make style and precision your winning weapons. DRIFTCE only does what it was born to dofor better or for worse, which inevitably had its repercussions on the variety in the game, on the car park, and on the price.

Burning wheels and more

Let’s start from the assumption that we are not dealing with an easy game, far from it: like all titles that focus on a single category, this is taken to the extreme, and if we are talking about a title that actually wants to push the ‘accelerator on simulation, the challenge will always be up to it.

This first aspect is basically the one in which most excels DRIFTCE: get behind the wheel already in tutorials will make you understand what the game is made of, with i controls to master at best, having to know the behavior of the car following every single action we want to perform, calculate the braking distances, the steering inclination, the gas to give, and many other trifles. In short, arm yourself with patience, because of attempts to learn to drive a car of this type you will make many.

The tutorial will be essential especially for the second part, that of garagewhere we will go even further into the bowels of the game: the mechanical part. Here we can modify our drift car purchasing parts, carrying out tests, modifying some aesthetic parts and more (we also talk about seats, gear knob, or single pipes). In short, a building simulation to the nth degreewhich we will experience with a first person camera and with some mechanics that seem taken from a VR game (pick up and move machine pieces by hand and physically mount them, for example).

This will be the first barred door for those who perhaps expected a lighter and more arcade approach from the title. Not even for a dream, because to really play DRIFTCE you’ll need to understand enginesand quite a lot.

A skidding climb

The first car that we will have available in the mode career of DRIFTCE is the iconic Mazda MX5, which obviously we will be able to modify to our liking with the workshop we have told you about, and which we will be able to change if necessary when we have earned enough points to be able to afford it. After all, when it comes to style, it’s nice to change, isn’t it?

The game will confront us a series of challenges that we will face one after the other, where by driving and drifting we will have to reach a minimum wage in order to proceed to the next one. These are circuits, layouts from point A to point B, or real areas in which we will have to meet certain conditions, such as drifting into a certain section, performing a specific move, and/or doing everything within a time limit. More we will accumulate pointsand the higher our level at the end of the “mission” will be, marked – if we qualify – by the classic gold, silver and bronze trophies.

Unfortunately apart from this the game doesn’t have much to offer: single challenges, multiplayer challenges, free rides. It must be said that the focus of the game seems to be able aim for monstrous records it’s at challenge other players online, however, for novice players to enter such a landscape can be quite complicated. This is because, we repeat, DRIFTCE is a very complicated game to master.

A somewhat narrow garage

It must be said that among the sore points of the game there is little variety, both if we talk about tracks (which, despite being offered in different ways, are always the same), and in the car park, which is limited to only 12 carsalthough all licensed and all famous for being perfect for drifting. In both there is a greater preponderance of the Japanwhere the discipline is much more loved and practiced.

From the technical point of view we are facing a good title, which however shows its side above all in the textures and in the creation of the exteriors: it is true that this is not the focus of the game, but above all in the less “sporty” areas the gap between the quality of the machines and that ofenvironment is noticeable a lotand especially at first it distracts the player a lot from the focus.

Fortunately, from a driving point of view, the feedback is good, and although the “feeling” with the rubber and the asphalt is less with the pad, DRIFTCE at least manages to have its say.