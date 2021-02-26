The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, belonging to the Ministry of Health has sent out an alert concerning dried, apple flakes.

This product, which was imported into Spain from Iran, has sulfites but they are not on the packet’s declared, ingredients information.

As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that people with allergies or have sulfite intolerance and have this product at home, they do not consume it. For everybody else, consuming this product is not a problem.

Label: Apple Dried Fruit

Brand: Farino

Packaging: 350-gramme packet.

Manufacturing Batch: 992582008.

Recommended Use-by-Date: 09/30/21

(News: Spain)