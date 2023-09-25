Digital currency is in the testing phase; If approved, it will also facilitate foreign trade transactions

The BC (Central Bank) states that the launch of Drex, a Brazilian digital currency, will facilitate the population’s access to credit, make financial operations cheaper and act as a less bureaucratic method for acquiring properties. In interview to the news portal g1Fabio Araujo, project coordinator at the financial institution, explained the benefits of the new technology, which is already in a 1st phase of testing with banks until May 2024.

“Access to credit and investment is still very restricted. People still have a lot of difficulty. We see that, with this technology, people will have other investment opportunities, other than just savings accounts. They will be able to do this in an agile, simple way and will be able to access cheaper credit, in a much less bureaucratic way”said Fabio Araujo.

According to the technician, it will still be necessary to make adjustments to Brazilian legislation so that virtual currency can be used in the purchase and sale of properties. At the same time, the segment will need to demonstrate interest in the digitalization of the market.

In principle, the idea is that purchases work through “smart contracts”, when a person pays for the property with Drex at the same time that the asset is automatically transferred. In practice, the measure would eliminate the insecurity of payment being made, but the property not being transferred. The method would also allow for a lower cost of cents per contract.

The implementation of technology in the sector, however, would need to make sure that the available properties exist under the announced conditions.

“If there is no registry office, I enter a ‘token’ there [bem digital] of a house, which I know how to program, and I say that this house exists, it is a very good place, worth R$6 million, for example. Who can guarantee that this actually corresponds to a house with these descriptions? There must be someone to certify this. Once you have completed the certification, registration, exchange transactions become much simpler. But you always need to have someone to ensure that the information entered is valid.”said Fabio Araujo.

Foreign trade

In the case of foreign trade, digital currencies will be even more relevant in negotiations between currencies not traditionally accepted abroad, such as the real.

When a country does not have a currency accepted on the market, it is common for it to resort to the dollar, which ends up making transactions more expensive. According to the BC coach, Drex will enable the “pricing” among currencies that today do not have as much international liquidity. This way, traders will be able to avoid using the dollar and make their operations cheaper.

“People are trading and forming a price in that market, and there is someone trading that currency somewhere else. If it is not liquid enough, the price will be different from the first market, you have these segmentations. When you are in the DLT environment, if I start to do a trading environment for one currency and the price takes off from another, I make a connection between these 2 markets naturally [para encontrar um preço em comum]”, declared the coordinator.

The DLT mentioned by Fabio Araujo concerns a database with shared and synchronized information, spread across different locations.

The Drex digital currency undergoes the 1st phase of testing in financial institutions until March 2024 to verify the privacy and programmability of operations. In 2025, the BC plans to open tests for a portion of the population with just some of the products offered by the tool. The unrestricted use of Drex will only come in 2026, if all testing phases are completed successfully and with no faults detected.