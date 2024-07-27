Brazil’s digital currency Drex pilot plan will enter its 2nd phase of implementation in August; expected to hit the market by mid-2025

With the prospect of being implemented in mid-2025, the new Drex, Brazilian digital currency has the potential to drive a reduction in long-term interest rates, according to the BC (Central Bank) economist Fabio Araujo. The expectation lies in the system’s ability to modify the credit market and encourage the purchase of public securities and capital by stimulating competition in the financial market.

In addition to the currency (which continues to have the value of the real), Drex is configured as platform of blockchain technology. Araújo explains that, in practice, Drex automates and makes the intermediation of financial processes more transparent.

For the user, Drex can be converted into government bonds, which in turn can be used as collateral to obtain credit. This should reduce the cost of borrowing, since the risk of collateral recovery will be lower. For banks, it will allow for more agile and standardized negotiations with the monetary authority and other market participants.

The economist explains that all negotiations will take place through automated smart contracts, created in seconds in a system outside the conventional internet. The Central Bank will not have direct access to user information, and final negotiations will continue to be carried out between banks and customers.

The regulatory framework of the financial system remains unchanged. “If I take a federal government bond and give it as collateral, it is as if I were lending the money to the government, not to a person whose credit history I do not know. So interest rates tend to fall a lot in this situation. And if you say that the banks won’t want to do it: in the decentralized environment that we are creating, if no one wants to do it, a startup will appear and say that it will do it”he explained.

The monetary authority is considering negotiating Drex technology with Microsoft, one of the companies in the race to adapt it to the Central Bank’s security needs, according to Araújo. The closing of the contract is not yet guaranteed.

For the former president of the monetary authority and partner at Tendências Consultoria, Gustavo Loyolathe autonomy of the BC is necessary in this implementation process so that the agency can ensure adequate resources for the new system, especially for investments in security and protection of the confidentiality of information.

“It would make the Central Bank more comfortable. There is no point in having a policy for 1 year. And I am not saying that the Central Bank has to have a blank check to spend without criteria, but what There can not be it’s these contingency issues. Our budget is very tight, many agencies invest in these security issues”, explained.

Testing begins in August

The Drex pilot plan will come into effect 2nd phase of implementation in August. The process involves case studies by financial institutions and is scheduled to end in early 2025, when the Central Bank intends to open a new call for non-participating banks to begin testing. This stage, which should be the last before the currency officially operates on the market, will end in mid-2025.

The Drex will not replace Pix or physical currency. It will be a trading currency for financial services such as buying and selling government bonds, loans and investments. The idea is that it facilitates access to these services for both institutions, via smart contractas for the population.

“Drex was designed to have an impact on credit and financial services policies. Today, a startup that wanted to use a service would have to make a deal with the big banks, which makes it difficult to enter the market. With Drex, the services can be used by everyone.”he said.

In a car purchase and sale transaction between customers of different banks, bank A and bank B will negotiate the money transaction from the smart contract.

Read the process steps:

before the transaction begins, the seller’s bank issues a DVP (Delivery Versus Payment) contract which ensures that the car will be delivered only after payment is confirmed and charges a fee; the seller’s bank takes the token which represents the car, issues a smart contract; negotiates the collection of the buyer’s money from the partner bank and issues another smart contract; and go to the BC, exchange it for Drex and issue it in the seller’s wallet.

Market

Open market participants will also be able to use the digital currency environment depending on liquidity needs, the expert explained. If, for example, the market requires more liquidity on the digital platform, authorities can execute open market operations directly in the Drex environment.

If a bank needs liquidity in the Drex environment, but the availability was initially allocated in the conventional system, it is possible to transfer it to Drex as soon as it is credited to the bank’s account, according to Araújo. This integration between the two environments allows banks to choose to operate exclusively in one of the environments or in both.