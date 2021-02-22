A few weeks ago, we reported that one of The Initiative’s heavyweights left the studio that is currently working on the Perfect Dark return. We speak neither more nor less than Drew Murray, who after 10 years at Insomniac Games, where he was director of Sunset Overdrive, co-founded this new studio based in Santa Monica.

In his announcement, Murray assured that he was leaving the studio for personal reasons that forced him to pay more attention than his job allowed him. However, today we have been able to know through their social networks what Drew Murray left The Initiative to join Insomniac Games as lead designer, having previously served on titles in the Resistance or Ratchet and Clank series.

For reference, this is fifteen years ago, a few months after baby Drew joined Insomniac as an Associate Designer working on Resistance: Fall of Man. pic.twitter.com/M5WYvHBNdc – Drew Murray (@PlaidKnuckles) February 22, 2021

Drew Murray left The Initiative to join Insomniac Games

I guess ten years, five games, and six jobs just weren’t enough. I’m excited to meet many friends and former colleagues from @insomniacgames as the lead designer. That brings me to my seventh job; now I just need to work a few days and play a few games, right?

There is no doubt that we are facing a rather strange move on Murray’s part. Especially since the creative was especially enthusiastic after making the existence of Perfect Dark official, at which point he praised the work of his colleagues in the studio.

It has been extraordinary to work shoulder to shoulder with such a talented and experienced team, many of whom are great friends now. Mystery surrounded the project when I joined the studio, I didn’t know what kind of game it was, I didn’t know it was going to be Perfect Dark, and I didn’t know anyone on the team. Two years later, we announced the franchise with a trailer that still gives me goose bumps. The most important thing is that the team has the vision and the talent to move the game and the franchise forward. I’m excited to join the masses shouting Perfect Dark on launch day to experience the game!

And you, what do you think of Drew Murray’s departure from The Initiative and his subsequent arrival at Insomniac Games? We read you in the comments.