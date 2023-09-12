Drew Barrymore walks at a ‘Time’ magazine event held in April of this year in New York. Arturo Holmes (WireImage)

Hollywood screenwriters have found a new villain. After competing for more than four months with the executives of the entertainment giants, the writers have set their sights on the queen of feel good. Drew Barrymore has drawn the ire of union members by announcing the return of his TV show. The actress and presenter assures that the production is respectful of the protests that the writers’ union and actors launched to demand better conditions. The filmmakers consider her a scab.

Barrymore stated on social media on Sunday that he would resume filming this Monday. The Drew Barrymore Show, an interview program that CBS has been broadcasting since September 2020. The production is known for its inspiring content and the optimism that the host gives it. He talk show renewed its fourth season in January, which will begin airing on September 18. The host argued that her show was not forced to stop production, since the third season was concluded before the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood broke out on May 2.

“I make the decision to return for the first time after the strike to this program that bears my name, but is much bigger than me,” the host wrote in her message. Barrymore added that the production will not have writers who are part of the collective contract that is being negotiated and that no films or series will be promoted, a requirement that the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, imposes on its members until the conflict is resolved. . This union assures that, as a host, Barrymore does not violate the agreement because the production is under a contract with a television network that excludes her from the call to strike (this is limited to fiction series and the film industry).

The story with the writers’ union is another. The eastern section of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) assured that the program is within the agreement which has not been updated due to the lack of agreement. “Any type of writing on this program is a violation of strike regulations,” the union said Sunday afternoon. The leaders of the union organization called a three-shift picket outside the CBS studios in New York where the new season of the program is recorded.

Hundreds of writers attended the demonstration this Monday with banners directed at Barrymore and her return to work. “So you like breaking strikes?” said a cardboard with a drawing of the murderer of screamthe classic slasher by Wes Craven released in 1996 where Barrymore plays one of the victims of the man in the ghost mask.

The scriptwriters of The Drew Barrymore Showw, who continue to be on strike, paid a local business to offer coffee and cookies to the writers who attended the picket at the doors of CBS. It was a new show of solidarity. This joins other gestures that have been seen over the months in studios in New York and Los Angeles during the strike. “I understand why Drew Barrymore is doing this, 100%. His program employs many, and those people are suffering. I understand it, yes, but we cannot afford to make exceptions. “If there is one, more will come,” said Avishai Weinbergera writer who attended this Monday’s picket despite not being part of the WGA.

Drivers of talk shows such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert and Seth Myers, have carried out initiatives to support the members of their productions in these dry months. These programs were the first to go off the air when there was no agreement between companies and writers. At the end of August, the heads of the most watched late-night programs launched the Strike Force Five podcast, whose income from reproductions they intend to distribute among the employees who have been on strike for more than four months and whose end is far from in sight.

Punishment of the public

The first day of recording the magazine program passed with a small incident. Before starting to film the broadcast, which would have actress Brooke Shields and Oprah Winfrey as guests, the production team expelled two people from the audience. One of them, Dominic Turiczek, said on social media that he had won the tickets in a raffle and that it had nothing to do with the writers’ guild. Outside the building they gave her a pair of WGA pins and she entered the set with them. When members of the driver’s team noticed the accessories, they shouted and rudely expelled them.

A spokesperson for the production has assured the magazine Variety that the incident occurred because they had reinforced security measures in response to the controversial return to work. This person claimed that Drew Barrymore was not aware of the expulsion and that they were looking to contact the two people who were expelled to offer them new tickets.

Throughout the strike, Barrymore had shown sympathy with the writers’ guild. In May, in what were the first days of the strike, the actress announced that she was canceling her participation as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with those who had gone on strike. “I have listened to the writers and, to truly respect them, I will stop hosting the awards,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Her departure from the awards forced the event to be cancelled, a fact for which many applauded her. Four months after that, her return to work has opened cracks among entertainment professionals.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.