United States.- The American actress and host drew Barrymore surprised the world after making a drastic decision about his personal life: no more men and no sexfocusing completely on himself and dedicating himself fully to his daughters: “I needed to remain celibate and honest, in a kind of state of mourning for the loss of a family that I swore I would have for my daughters. Also to find grace and acceptance and what would be our new normality as a mixed family,” he confessed on that occasion.

But six years later, this 2022, Drew reveals that she is ready to give herself a new opportunity in love and even to open up to sex againHe made it known during a broadcast of his program The Drew Barrymore Show.

We invite you to read:

In conversation with Whoopi Goldberg, Drew revealed that he is dating someoneleaving everyone speechless, because no one expected their decision to have changed, although for many it has been a good decision in their lives.

“It’s been a long time and I was starting to worry,” Drew Barrymore said with a laugh, clarifying that she was fine while she was alone, however, she did not elaborate more on her change in life.

We invite you to read:

“When you’re in a marriage with kids and you think you’re only going to be with this person for the rest of your life and then that doesn’t happen, it shakes you to the core,” she later wrote on her personal blog.