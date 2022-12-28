Actress Drew Barrymore admitted that she was no longer interested in sex without commitment

American actress Drew Barrymore admitted to not wanting to go on dates often because of being busy and afraid of being disappointed. About her refusal to meet, she told in an interview with a People reporter.

The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels star said she’s having a hard time finding time to date because she’s a single parent with two kids and a busy job. The actress prefers to spend her free time with friends, family or alone, rather than trying to build new relationships. Because of this, Barrymore’s personal life over the past six years has become less eventful than before. According to her, after the third divorce, she repeatedly went on dates, on which she constantly caught herself thinking that she did not want to waste time talking and flirting.

The actress has ceased to be interested in sex without obligations: the reason is that she does not want to meet someone just for the sake of sex. “I am happy to go on a date and get to know someone better. But I’m not the type to just want to get laid anymore. It doesn’t make sense to me right now,” she explained.

Barrymore added that in recent years her attitude towards sex has changed a lot. In her youth, she viewed intimacy as an adventure, fun and a way to get pleasure. After her divorce from the father of her children, Will Kopelman, the actress became more cautious. To avoid disappointment in her personal life, she chose to focus on loving herself and her daughters.

At the same time, Barrymore noted that although relationships are no longer a priority for her, from time to time she still continues to go on dates. “I feel it would be unhealthy to give it up entirely,” she concluded.

Previously, Barrymore, who at one time managed to quit drinking, gave advice to people who are afraid to break loose during the holidays. She recommended not trying to do everything perfectly and remembering to give yourself a break to relax and not want to de-stress with alcohol.