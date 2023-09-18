Drew Barrymore on the red carpet at Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. ANDREW KELLY (REUTERS)

Drew Barrymore backs off. The actress announced this Sunday that she has changed her mind, so she will pause the return of her television show until the Hollywood writers’ strike, which has lasted more than four months, ends. “There are no words to express my sincere apologies to all those I hurt,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. The driver of The Drew Barrymore Show had provoked the rejection of the entire writers’ union when it announced, a week ago, that the production was resuming its activities to record the fourth season.

“We are really trying to find a way forward, and I hope that a solution will come very soon for the entire industry,” added the protagonist of 50 first dates. Her message on social media culminates a week of justifications and apologies for the tense moment her return to work created. On Friday afternoon, Barrymore posted a video on Instagram in which he assured that nothing he could do or say at that moment could improve the situation, which he had arrived at by thinking about the work of some members of his team. “I just wanted to make a decision so that it wasn’t a situation protected by public relations agents, so I accepted full responsibility for my actions,” he said through tears. The video was only available for a few hours until Barrymore deleted it.

The return of the production had repercussions for Barrymore, a presenter who relies on positive content and her in-depth interviews in the daily broadcast she launched in 2020. The National Book Foundation, a nonprofit literary organization, announced on Tuesday that rescinded the invitation to the actress to present the prestigious National Book Awards that will be presented on November 15. “Our obligation is to ensure that the focus of the awards is on the writers and the books, so we thank Ms. Barrymore and her team for understanding this situation,” the awards organizers said.

With the announcement made a week ago, Barrymore attempted to walk on very thin ice. The host then stated that her show would not employ her original writers, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who are on strike because there is no agreement on her new collective bargaining agreement. The actress also assured that the production would be very cautious to respect the rules imposed during the labor conflict by the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, not to promote films and series from the studios. SAG-AFTRA backed Barrymore by reporting that she was not violating the agreement because the show was part of the television agreement, which is not following the strike.

The writers union, which began the strike in Hollywood after failing to reach an agreement to improve conditions with the studios, stated the opposite. He said that the program was within the agreement. “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while his writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. “Any type of writing in this program is a violation of the strike regulations,” the WGA said a week ago, increasing the pickets. Several writers accused the presenter and the production of scabs. The members of the recording who crossed the picket lines defended themselves by saying that they should take food home.

The rejection that Barrymore encountered after her decision to return now puts the focus on other magazine shows. The Jennifer Hudson Show and TheTalk, morning broadcasts on the networks, must return to the air this Monday. This despite the fact that their writers continue to picket outside the studios. Other programs have returned to the grid, but they have avoided headaches like those encountered by the actress from Charlie’s Angels because their scriptwriters do not belong to the union.

