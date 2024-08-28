Dressing up | The suits disappeared from Yle’s Sports screen – this is what it’s all about

Dressing|Yle Urheilurutu’s presenters have been restyled.

Over completely renewed its look in June.

For example, Yle’s news, weather and Sports screen are now broadcast from a renovated studio environment, in addition to which the looks of the news and sports brands were renewed.

Among other things, the shirt jackets currently worn by the presenters in Urheirurutu have attracted attention. The style is different from the suits seen in previous years. Similar clothes are also seen in the morning of Yle and on meteorologists.

Content development manager of Yle’s Sports and events unit Marja Ollikainen says that relaxing the way the presenters dress has been a conscious choice.

Ollikainen is speaking specifically from the perspective of Urheiluruutu. He has been closely involved in Yle Urheilu’s brand and visual renewal.

The presenters’ clothes have not been ordered from any individual designer, says Marja Ollikainen, content development manager of Yle’s Sports and events unit.

“The styling is only one part of our larger visual renewal, but it is a really important part of the whole. The presenters are via television in Finns’ living rooms every evening,” Ollikainen says.

“Our goal was to create a style that fits the nature of the sport responsibly and using previously acquired clothes. By relaxing the dress, the aim was to bring the presenters closer to the audience and to communicate the energetic and dynamic nature of the sport.”

“ We have consciously sought the feeling of sports, a certain kind of relaxation. The top button is slightly undone.

The presenters’ clothes have not been ordered from any individual designer, says Ollikainen. Instead, clothes that match the style are purchased individually.

The whole is put together so that everyone can find suitable silhouettes and colors, but no specific set has been acquired for the presenters of Urheirurutu.

Over offers the clothes seen on the broadcasts to the presenters, with whom there was a discussion about the direction of the future style before the launch.

The aim of the reform was that going in a more relaxed direction would not take away the effectiveness of the broadcasts.

“We have consciously sought the feeling of sports, a certain kind of relaxation. The top button has been opened a bit,” Ollikainen says.

“Shirt jackets are cool and relaxed, but caught up in time. As autumn approaches, the same message can of course be seen through, for example, knitwear. An important starting point for us is that the journalist is able to focus on the content. Clothes or make-up are not the main thing.”

A couple of months have now passed since the reform. According to Ollikainen, the appearance of the broadcasts has been successful.

“I have not heard public feedback about the styling, but we have received such praise for the reform as a whole that it has been fresh and energetic.”