Paris (AFP)

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel said he no longer trusts Paris Olympics organisers to ensure fairness in the pools because of doping scandals involving Chinese swimmers.

Asked if the organisers had succeeded in creating a fair environment for the swimmers, the 27-year-old Olympic champion replied: “No, not really. I don’t think they’ve given us enough evidence to defend the way it was handled. To answer your question, no.”

Dressel’s comments come after a wide controversy surrounding the swimming world, with the United States pointing the finger of blame at the World Anti-Doping Agency, in the case of the 23 Chinese swimmers who were found to have used the banned substance trimetazidine in 2021 before the Tokyo Olympics, while no disciplinary action was taken against them.

What’s more, 11 of them have been selected to represent China at the Paris Games, including Zhang Yufei, nicknamed the “Butterfly Queen,” who won two gold medals in Tokyo.

The World Anti-Doping Agency accepted Chinese officials’ explanations that traces of the product were caused by food contamination at a hotel.

Dressel is preparing to defend his Olympic titles in the 50 and 100 metres freestyle and 100 metres butterfly during the current edition.

In response to Dressel’s comments, World Aquatics CEO Brent Nowicki expressed his sadness, while acknowledging that world swimming authorities must work to restore swimmers’ confidence.

#Dressel #Basins #Paris #fair