Aboard a cloned truck from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and dressed in military clothing, Gerardo Gonzalez Ramirez, known as “El Gera” and/or “El Apá”, was captured walking calmly through the streets of Nochistlán, Zacatecas.

“El Gera”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the limits of Zacatecas, Jalisco and Aguascalientes, is sought by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which offers a reward of 500,000 pesos to anyone who provides information to capture him.

Recently, journalist Carlos Ángel Arrieta shared, through his social networks, images that allegedly show “El Apá” traveling in a Sedena van (apparently cloned), dressed as a soldier and walking through the center of Nochistlán very calmly.

The influence of this criminal leader extends to key municipalities such as Nochistlán, Apulco and Jalpa in Zacatecas, as well as Yahualica de González Gallo in Jalisco.

For this reason, since May 2022, the FGR published an agreement offering a reward of 500,000 pesos for information leading to the capture of “El Gera”.

The publication indicates that “El Apá” is likely responsible for multiple criminal acts in various locations, consolidating itself as a significant threat in the region.

Despite the reward offered for his capture, the local population is reluctant to provide information due to the fear and influence that El Gera exerts in the area.

Nochistlán is located near the border with the municipalities of Teocaltiche, Encarnación de Díaz and Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco, areas that have been the scene of intense territorial disputes between the CJNG and other cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, the Gulf Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRL).