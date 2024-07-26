Dressage | The naked video of the Olympic champion shocked – Marko Björs wonders why it was released just now

Dressage riding|Marko Björs does not digest Charlotte Dujardin’s activities.

Former dressage rider and current trainer Marko Björs shocked to hear by Charlotte Dujardin about the case.

Recently, a video of the Englishman Dujardin, shot years ago, went viral, in which an experienced, 39-year-old rider gave a horse 24 lashes in a minute. Shortly after the video came out, Dujardin announced that he was withdrawing from the Paris Olympics.

Björs, 55, says that he has not seen the video in question but has met Dujardin several times. The incident shocks him also because Dujardin is a highly respected and well-known dressage rider in the world, a three-time Olympic champion.

“His riding style and skill have been considered first class.”

Björs does not want to analyze what has led to Dujardin’s behavior, but states that a horse should never have to be trained by violence.

“It is said that the use of force comes when the skills run out. That’s why it’s incomprehensible to think that the incident happened to him, who has trained and kept so many horses”, Björs thinks.

“But he is also human. Perhaps, unfortunately, there has been some overshoot or overreaction.”

Charlotte Dujardin withdrew from the Olympics after the video came out.

Dujardin’s the case is not the only one of its kind. Also from Denmark Carina Cassöe from Krüth a video of him exercising his horse too hard recently went viral. Krüth also withdrew from the Olympics.

In November, on the other hand, a documentary about the Danish star rider came out Andreas from Helgstrandwhose own horse stable treated the horses badly. The dark side of Andreas Helgstrand – the documentary revealed, among other things, that the stable’s horses had unhealed wounds in their mouths.

Helgstrand was excluded from all activities by the Danish Equestrian Association.

Marko Björs says that it is good that similar cases come to light and that appropriate punishments are given for mistreatment of horses.

In the case of Dujardin, the person who published the video has justified the matter by “wanting to save dressage”. However, Björs wonders why the video has only been brought to light now.

“If something like this happens, it must be brought up immediately. The question arises as to whether there is something personal about this rider in the background,” he thinks.

“It is still absolutely right that the matter is addressed.”

Carina Krüth competed in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. The Dane will miss the five-ring races in Paris.

In public level, Björs feels that horses are treated well in the world. He does not see abuse within the sport as a widespread problem, but rather individual cases. Björs hopes that individual cases will not characterize the entire sport.

Björs currently works in the coaching of the national dressage team for youth and Juniors. He states that Finland has an absolute zero tolerance for violent treatment of horses.

“We train young people to understand horses as natural creatures and to learn how to read their behavior. If violent behavior was seen, it would definitely be addressed.”